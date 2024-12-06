Rwanda: Authorities Must Immediately Release Detained Journalist and Members of Political Opposition

The Rwandan authorities must immediately and unconditionally release eight political opposition members on trial for taking part in a training on non-violent action and campaign planning, as well as a journalist facing prosecution for planning to cover one of their events, Amnesty International said ahead of their trial hearing scheduled today.

The eight politicians -- members of Development and Liberty for All (DALFA-Umurinzi), a political opposition party -- and journalist Théoneste Nsengimana, arrested in October and December 2021, have spent three years in detention awaiting the start of their trial. Meanwhile, a ninth DALFA-Umurinzi member is being prosecuted in absentia.

"This trial is a travesty of justice. It underscores the extent to which any form of peaceful dissent is criminalized in Rwanda. No one should face prosecution for the peaceful expression of their views," said Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International's Regional Director for East and Southern Africa.

"Spending three years in pre-trial detention is a blatant miscarriage of justice -- the nine defendants must be immediately and unconditionally released, as they are detained solely for the peaceful exercise of their human rights."

'Trumped-up charges'

The prosecution is seeking prison sentences ranging from 20 years to life imprisonment. The opposition members stand accused of having planned and attended a training session on non-violent action, based on Blueprint for Revolution: How to Use Rice Pudding, Lego Men, and Other Nonviolent Techniques to Galvanize Communities, Overthrow Dictators, or Simply Change the World -- a book by Srd̵a Popović, a leader of the student movement that helped topple former Serbian president Slobodan Milošević.

The group is also accused of planning actions aimed at mobilising the population and encouraging non-cooperation, such as the non-payment of taxes. According to the prosecution, the accused planned to start the activities around 14 October 2021, a day recognized by supporters of opposition leader Victoire Ingabire as "Ingabire Day".

Instead of resorting to trumped-up charges to instill fear, the Rwandan authorities should uphold everyone's rights to freedom of expression and association, as guaranteed under the Rwandan Constitution Tigere Chagutah

The opposition members are facing serious charges, including forming or joining a criminal association, conspiracy to commit an offence against the ruling power of the President of the Republic, conspiracy to cause uprisings and unrest among the population, conspiracy to attack the force of the law, and conspiracy to organize unlawful demonstrations or public meetings. One DALFA-Umurinzi member has also been charged with spreading false information or harmful propaganda aimed at provoking hostile international opinion against the Rwandan Government, as well as publishing rumors.

Journalist Théoneste Nsengimana is also standing trial alongside the DALFA-Umurinzi members. He faces charges of forming or joining a criminal association and publishing rumours. He had announced on his online TV channel that he was planning to cover the Ingabire Day events.

"Instead of resorting to trumped-up charges to instill fear, the Rwandan authorities should uphold everyone's rights to freedom of expression and association, as guaranteed under the Rwandan Constitution and human rights treaties including the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights to which the country is a state party," said Tigere Chagutah.

Background

Rwanda's political opposition continues to face severe restrictions on their rights to freedom of expression and association, alongside threats, arbitrary detention, prosecution on trumped-up charges, killings, and enforced disappearances. Independent civil society and the media also face attacks, intimidation, harassment and reprisals for their work. These acts of repression have a chilling effect, stifling debate and shrinking space for the enjoyment of other human rights in the country.