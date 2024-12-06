Uganda: Minister Betty Aol Urges Lawmakers to Prioritize Patriotism

5 December 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

Gulu City Woman Member of Parliament, Betty Aol Ochan, has called upon her fellow lawmakers to prioritize patriotism in their service to the country.

Ochan, a former Leader of the Opposition, emphasized that legislators should put the nation's interests above all else while making laws.

"I urge my fellow Members of Parliament to embody patriotism in their service to the country," Ochan said. "As lawmakers, we should prioritize the nation's interests while legislating."

Ochan also stressed that opposition parties are not enemies of the government, but rather partners in the development of the country.

"Opposition parties are not enemies of the government. We are all working together for the betterment of our country," she added.

Ochan's remarks come after she received an award from Action Aid as the best female legislator for the year 2024.

This recognition is a testament to her tireless efforts in advocating for the rights and interests of her constituents.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.