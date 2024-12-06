Uganda: Minister Betty Aol Urges Lawmakers to Prioritize Patriotism

Gulu City Woman Member of Parliament, Betty Aol Ochan, has called upon her fellow lawmakers to prioritize patriotism in their service to the country.

Ochan, a former Leader of the Opposition, emphasized that legislators should put the nation's interests above all else while making laws.

"I urge my fellow Members of Parliament to embody patriotism in their service to the country," Ochan said. "As lawmakers, we should prioritize the nation's interests while legislating."

Ochan also stressed that opposition parties are not enemies of the government, but rather partners in the development of the country.

"Opposition parties are not enemies of the government. We are all working together for the betterment of our country," she added.

Ochan's remarks come after she received an award from Action Aid as the best female legislator for the year 2024.

This recognition is a testament to her tireless efforts in advocating for the rights and interests of her constituents.