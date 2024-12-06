South Africa: Waste Collection Services Resume in Parts of Philippi

Service was suspended for two weeks after four guards escorting workers were shot and injured

Waste collection workers have returned to Marcus Garvey, Crossroads and Lower Crossroads in Philippi this week. This follows the suspension of services on 21 November after four security guards escorting council workers were ambushed, shot and robbed.

In a statement on Wednesday, the City of Cape Town confirmed the resumption of services. Law enforcement officers will escort refuse workers.

Mayoral committee member for urban waste Grant Twigg said this will be until the end of January.

Asked whether this would be an extra cost for the City, Twigg said, "Due to the fact that City Law Enforcement is utilised at present, it remains an internal cost."

However, residents in Browns Farm say they are yet to see anyone collect the garbage that has been piling up for the past two weeks.

"It's good news that law enforcement has now committed to escort the waste bin collectors, but we are worried how this will be sustained. We need a permanent solution to this crisis," said a community leader, who did not want to be named.

In recent months, there has been an increase in the number of extortion incidents involving government workers and contractors. Last month, top police brass briefed Parliament's portfolio committee on police.

Four provinces - the Western Cape, Gauteng, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal - had the highest extortion crime rate, the committee was told. SAPS said that combined, Western Cape and Gauteng, between 1 April and 21 November 2024, accounted for over 56% of all reported extortion cases in the county. The number of reported extortion cases during this period totalled 1,448, with 455 cases and 184 arrests in Gauteng and 365 cases and 200 arrests in the Western Cape.

The Eastern Cape reported 220 cases with 59 arrests. KwaZulu-Natal had 169 cases and 55 arrests.