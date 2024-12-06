Somalia Repatriates 161 Stranded Youth From Libya in Humanitarian Effort

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Federal Government of Somalia has successfully brought back 161 Somali youths from Libya under the Voluntary Humanitarian Return (VHR) program, marking a significant step in tackling irregular migration.

The operation, orchestrated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, was led by Foreign Minister Ambassador Ahmed Moalim Fiqi.

The youths, who had been stranded in Libya, were repatriated with 74 arriving in Hargeisa and 87 in Mogadishu, where they received a warm welcome as part of ongoing efforts to aid reintegration and recovery.

Foreign Minister Fiqi expressed, "This operation highlights Somalia's unwavering commitment to its citizens and to addressing migration challenges through cooperation with our international partners." He extended gratitude towards the European Union, IOM, and UNHCR for their crucial support.

Ambassador Mariam Yassin, Somalia's Special Presidential Envoy for Migrants, Returnees & Children's Rights, highlighted the initiative's role in restoring dignity and hope, stating, "This achievement reflects the power of collaboration and the Somali government's dedication to protecting its people."

The European Union Ambassador to Somalia, Karin Johansson, and IOM Somalia Country Director Manuel Marques Pereira were present at the event, applauding Somalia's initiative in managing migration and promoting sustainable reintegration.

Ambassador Abdi Adan, Somalia's Ambassador to Libya, was instrumental in ensuring the operation's success, focusing on the safety and dignity of those being repatriated.

This repatriation operation occurs against the backdrop of global migration challenges, with Libya serving as a major transit point. Somalia's proactive engagement showcases its commitment to humanitarian efforts and international cooperation in addressing these complex issues.