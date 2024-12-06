Zimbabwe: Chivayo Gifts Mai Chisamba With Posh Car As 'Tainted Gifts' Conversation Takes Centre Stage

CONTROVERSIAL tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo has gifted legendary talkshow host, Dr Rebecca Chisamba with a luxurious 2024 Toyota Fortuner describing her as "Zimbabwe's own Oprah Winfrey".

This follows another donation to veteran musicians Mai Charamba, Leonard Zhakata and Mechanic Manyeruke which divided opinions. Some netizens argued that veteran musicians who are held in high regard were wrong to receive "tainted" gifts possibly purchased using corruption proceeds.

In a social media post, Chivayo reflected on his childhood memories, watching The Mai Chisamba show with his late mother

"CELEBRATING WISDOM AND HUMILITY...As the curtain falls on my birthday month, it would be highly remiss for me not to honour a truly REMARKABLE woman who continues to inspire generations with her WISDOM, HUMILITY, and kindness.

"You have been a guiding light for Zimbabwe, touching countless lives through your iconic television programs , which remain a source of rich KNOWLEDGE, UNITY and HOPE. Growing up, I often watched your shows on ZBC TV with my mother, who ADORED you dearly. While I didn't always understand the depth of your discussions, I admired your SMART DRESSING, neatly combed short hair and the CALM way you treated every guest on your show. These qualities remind me so much of my own mother, a woman I LOVE deeply and MISS every single day.

"You are a NATIONAL TREASURE, a mother to the nation and a FOUNTAIN of wisdom. Your passion for promoting Hunhu/Ubuntu and preserving "tsika nemagariro evanhu vatema" remains unmatched. Every episode of your shows bring people together, allowing different opinions to be shared while you skilfully guide them to a COMMON understanding. Phrases like "maonero avo... vaombererei maoko" and "chiringa zuva chedu chabva chatsvuka chika kwata" remain ENGRAVED in the hearts of millions of Zimbabweans, including myself.

Like a TRUE MOTHER, you RECONCILE families, heal broken marriages and remind Zimbabweans of the VALUE of their CULTURE and HERITAGE. You are Zimbabwe's own OPRAH WINFREY and your dedication to uplifting this nation deserves the HIGHEST RECOGNITION."