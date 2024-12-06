Ethiopia Earns Over U.S.$674 Million From Coffee Exports in Four Months

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has earned over 674 million USD from coffee exports in the first four months of the fiscal year, exceeding its target by 127 percent, the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority (ECTA) said.

Authority Communications Director, Sahlemariam Gebremedhin, indicated that the country has exported 150,346 tons of coffee over the last four months, surpassing its target by 152 percent.

Compared to the same period last fiscal year, the export volume increased by 62,587 tons, and revenue rose by 226.89 million USD, representing a 51 percent growth.

Germany, Saudi Arabia, and Belgium are the top export destinations, he added.