Ethiopia: Former Ethiopia State Minister Released After Rearrest

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's former state minister for peace was released from jail Thursday, a day after he was rearrested by security forces just minutes after a court cleared him to be freed on bail.

Taye Dendea was taken by security forces wearing police uniforms shortly after he walked out of prison Wednesday, according to his family.

Taye's wife, Sintayehu Alemayehu, told VOA's Horn of Africa Service that he was released a second time Thursday. She said he was taken to a federal police facility where she met him and gave him food this morning.

"We visited him at the facility in the morning hours and no one explained to us why they took him after the court granted him bail," she added.

Sintayehu says after she left him at the station, her husband called her on the phone and asked to be picked up.

"He is at home now," she said.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission also has confirmed his release.

The family and politicians expressed concern for Taye's safety after his rearrest as he stepped out of the Kilinto Prison Center in Addis Ababa at about 4:30 p.m. local time Wednesday.

"Before he could reunite with his family, they intercepted him right at the gate, with his personal belongings still in his hands," Sintayehu said in a phone interview. "It happened so abruptly that it's difficult to say he was truly released."

Taye was arrested in December last year after he posted comments criticizing Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his government. Following the post, he was initially charged with collaborating with groups aiming to destabilize Ethiopia. He also was charged with using social media platforms to endorse violence.

A judge later dropped those charges without requiring him to present a defense but ordered him to defend against a third charge concerning the "illegal" possession of firearms.

Ethiopia's Supreme Court rejected his request for bail but after a lengthy hearing, the Federal Appeals Court on Monday ruled Taye was to be released on bail of 20,000 birr (about $158) pending his gun charge case.

He is to appear at the Lideta Federal High Court on December 10 on the firearm charge.

Prominent Ethiopian politician and activist Jawar Mohammed welcomed the release.

"Taye Dendea's release is good news for the family and friends after he was abducted yesterday by security forces while leaving prison after he was granted bail," he wrote on social media platform X.

"The lawless act of abducting people after they are released by the court of law has become a common pattern of intimidation and violence by security forces. We all must fight back to end is to allow a meaningful exercise of the rule of law by the judiciary."

Ethiopian communications officials did not immediately respond to VOA requests for comment.

Rebel defections

Taye's original criticism included blaming the government for the failure of peace talks with the Oromo Liberation Army, or OLA, in Tanzania last year.

On Sunday, authorities in Ethiopia's Oromia region announced signing a peace deal with a commander belonging to the OLA.

Shimelis Abdisa, president of the Oromia regional state, announced the agreement with Jaal Segni Nagassa, a former member of the OLA executive committee and former commander of the group in the central region.

The details of the agreement have not been released but the state media outlets described the deal as "one of the steppingstones to solve the ongoing insecurity crisis across Oromia."

In his televised speech on state-run outlets, Shimelis said the region appreciated the step taken by Segni "to take such measures to bring normalcy to the region."

Segni said he decided to take the peace deal after "seeing the suffering of the people of Oromo."

It was in late September that Segni announced during a teleconference arranged by the Ethiopian military officials that he was "ready to resolve the conflict in the Oromia region peacefully," and had broken ties with overall OLA commander Jaal Marroo, who also is known as Kumsa Diriba.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

An official with the OLA, Jiregna Gudeta, dismissed the peace agreement as a "meme." Jiregna said the government entered an agreement with individuals "expelled" from the organization.

On Monday, federal communications minister Legesse Tulu was among officials who shared photos of reported defection of OLA fighters following the peace agreement with Segni.

"Bravery means understanding the current needs of the people and taking a peaceful stand and standing firm for peace," Legesse posted on Facebook.

Girma Lelo, a local administrator for Kelbe Kebele, in Jeldu Wereda of West Shewa Zone, says OLA fighters are gathering in small towns and entering designated areas set aside for them.

"This is good for our area where recently over 19 militiamen were killed after fighting with OLA forces," Girma said.

"It is a relief for the residents, people are being killed day in and day out, and no one is held accountable due to this crisis," said another resident, Jaleta Bekele.

This story originated in VOA's Horn of Africa Service.