Namibia: WFP Launches Commodity Voucher Programme in Namibia With Support From the Government of Japan

Windhoek — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) officially launched a Commodity Voucher Programme at Okauva Village, Ohangwena region, following a generous contribution of US$500,000 (N$9 million) from the Government of Japan. The programme is designed to address the urgent food security needs of 27,000 vulnerable people affected by the El Niño-induced drought in the Ohangwena and Kunene regions of Namibia.

"The partnership with Japan is critical in preventing the escalation of malnutrition and ensuring that families do not have to resort to harmful coping strategies that will hinder their ability to recover from the drought in the long term," said Ericah Shafudah, WFP Deputy Country Director in Namibia.

Drought has devastated agriculture-based livelihoods across Namibia, exacerbating food insecurity, malnutrition, and poverty in the forementioned regions. In response, WFP has partnered with the Government of Japan to support national drought relief efforts, offering a vital lifeline to those in need. Beneficiaries will be able to redeem their food vouchers at local retailers, guaranteeing access to vital nutrition while also boosting the local economy.

"This support is coming at an opportune time where the resources available are vastly outpaced by population needs," said Hon. Rtd. Lt Gen Sebastian Ndeitunga, Governor of Ohangwena region. "We are observing that many impoverished households, particularly child-headed, female-headed, and elderly-headed, are failing to meet their food and nutrient needs, heightening the need for urgent food assistance not just in the Ohangwena region but across the country."

Through the commodity voucher programme, WFP aims to reduce poverty, improve livelihoods through enhanced household purchasing power, increase dietary diversity, reduce under-five malnutrition levels, and support local retailers with the end benefit of stimulating the local economic outcomes.

"With the funding from the Government of Japan, this commodity voucher programme will bridge critical funding gaps, save lives, and contribute to Namibia's progress toward sustainable recovery and resilience in the face of prolonged climatic shocks." said H.E Hisao Nishimaki, Ambassador of Japan to Namibia.

WFP, in collaboration with the Government of the Republic of Namibia and the Government of Japan, remains committed to supporting vulnerable communities and ensuring that no one is left behind in the pursuit of food security and resilience.