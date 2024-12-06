Angola: Women With Disabilities Trained On Sexual Health Rights

Huambo — At least 23 women with hearing, physical and visual disabilities were trained on Thursday in central Huambo province on the right to sexual and reproductive health, as part of social reintegration actions.

The training session, an initiative of the League to Support the Integration of the Disabled (Lardef) in partnership with the Health Directorate of Huambo municipality, is part of the "Change" project, funded by the European Union through the human rights line.

Speaking at the event, the organization's assistant coordinator, Anabela Sakaneia, said that the training, which will take place over two days, aims to give women with disabilities the knowledge they need to report all forms of gender-based violence.

She added that the training also aims to facilitate the fight against discrimination in relation to the right to motherhood by this segment of society.

Anabela Sakaneia pointed to the lack of interpreters and translators in health institutions and of means of adaptation for disabled women as one of the main difficulties and that through the Change project, Lardef is contributing to a new way in which society views people with disabilities.

The local supervisor of the Sexual and Reproductive Health program, Rosalina Chocussunâma on her turn stressed the importance of involving health professionals and society in general in combating all forms of discrimination.

She recalled the commitment of the health authorities to improve and humanize medical assistance for all people with disabilities.

The Liga de Apoio à Integração dos Deficientes (Lardef) is a voluntary, non-partisan and non-profit Angolan non-governmental organization founded on 12 January 1997.