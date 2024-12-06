Angola First Lady Calls for Everyone's Participation in Fight Against Child, Youth Violence

Luanda — The First Lady of Angola, Ana Dias Lourenço, Thursday called on everyone to take part in the fight against violence against children and young people, acting with determination and urgency.

Speaking at the presentation of the Action Plan for the "We Are All Equal" Campaign, launched on August 9, the First Lady recalled that the initiative serves as an appeal for humanization and the ability to see in others a reflection of each other.

"Education for gender equality and the fight against child and youth violence should not just be a motto, but one of the pillars for a future in which no girl or boy is forced to carry the pain and marks of violence," the first Lady said.

For Ana Dias Lourenço, the campaign reflects concern for human rights, the dignity of every citizen, as well as the protection and education of children and young people.

"Your presence today not only strengthens the bonds that unite us around social causes, but also marks our commitment to a fairer and more inclusive future for all," Ana Lourenço said.

Four victims of violence a day

Citing data from the National Children's Institute (INAC), the First Lady said that, on average, four children are victims of violence every day in Angola.

Around 90% of these cases occur inside homes, in environments where children should find love and protection from close relatives, neighbors and family friends, she said.

The consequences of sexual violence, the First Lady continued, go far beyond the moment of the act, because they "destroy dreams, break up families and leave marks that can last a lifetime".

The First Lady explained that these victims, especially children, don't just need justice, but support, love and a system that restores their dignity.

The Action Plan presented is a clear and concrete response to mitigate this reality, the First Lady said, noting the beginning of the mobilization of hearts and minds in Angola and beyond.

"This is a collective effort and a responsibility for all of us that requires a sense of mission. The data on gender-based violence, especially against children, challenges us to act with determination and urgency," she said.

The plan aims is to contribute to education for gender equality, to train, inform and advocate for the implementation of a system to prevent violence and a multi-sectoral support system for the effective accompaniment of victims.

It proposes various areas, such as raising awareness, training, strengthening protection networks and promoting a more robust legal framework that effectively criminalizes abusers, she said.

The presentation of the Action Plan for the "We Are All Equal" Campaign was attended by various government authorities, representatives of religious organizations, among other guests.CPM/MCN/TED/AMP