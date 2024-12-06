Angolan Head of State Congratulates Namibia President-Elect

Luanda — Angolan president João Lourenço congratulated Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Namibia's President-elect in the November 27 elections.

In a message released Thursday, the Angolan Head of State made a special note of the victory achieved at the polls by Netumbo Nandindaituá as she is the first woman to be elected president in the Namibian nation.

According to João Lourenço, the election is a reflection of the trust that the Namibian people have placed in the program and proposals presented to promote economic development and create solid foundations to build a prosperous and successful Namibia.

In his message, João Lourenço highlighted the historical, cultural and economic ties that unite Angola and Namibia and the broad interest in continuing to work in a coordinated manner with a view to improve and expand cooperation and exchange for the benefit of the respective peoples.

According to the official results, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah was elected with 57.31% of the votes. The 72-year-old new president belongs to Swapo.

Angola and Namibia cooperate in various areas, especially energy and water, agriculture, fisheries, trade and defense.

The Angola/Namibia Bilateral Commission was set up in 1991 to promote cooperative relations between the two countries.