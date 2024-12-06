Kenya: Govt Allocates Sh8.1bn Equalisation Fund for 1,236 Projects

Nairobi — Treasury has launched the implementation of 1,236 projects valued at Sh. 8.1 billion aimed at improving service delivery in marginalized areas across the country.

The initiatives, funded by the Equalisation Fund, will benefit approximately 6 million Kenyans in 34 counties, covering 366 wards and 111 constituencies.

The announcement was made during a launch event held at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC).

The 1,236 new projects will span multiple sectors, including education, water, and healthcare.

Among the key initiatives are the construction of 115 new classrooms, the installation of 177 boreholes to provide clean water, the creation of 41 water pans, and the establishment of 176 health facilities, 53 of which will be fully equipped to serve local communities.

These projects are part of the government's broader "Bottom-Up" development strategy, which prioritizes resource allocation based on the unique needs of local communities.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi reiterating the government's strong commitment to the Equalisation Fund despite challenges posed by tight fiscal space.

He noted that Sh900 million had already been disbursed since his appointment, with a clear plan in place to address arrears and ensure the smooth implementation of these critical projects.

"We are fully committed to ensuring that these vital projects are completed on time. Despite the challenges, we remain focused on addressing the needs of marginalized communities and ensuring the successful implementation of these projects," said Mbadi.

The Equalisation Fund, created to support development in marginalized areas, has already made a significant impact, with 359 projects completed in the past.

These projects have benefited over 9 million Kenyans in 14 counties initially designated as marginalized. Of the completed projects, 265 are fully operational and ready for handover.

According to Mbadi, the current initiative marks a major step forward in Kenya's efforts to reduce inequality and promote inclusive growth.

By prioritizing marginalized areas, the government is ensuring that all citizens have access to the same opportunities for development, regardless of their geographical location.