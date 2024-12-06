South Africa: Spaza Shop Registration Raises Concerns - South African News Briefs - December 06, 2024

Concerns Raised Over Spaza Shop Registration Process

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has revealed that inspectors have uncovered evidence of South Africans registering spaza shops on behalf of undocumented foreign nationals, reports SABC News. Last month, the government set a deadline for all spaza shops to be registered by December 13. Mashatile has urged citizens to refrain from such practices, emphasizing the need to comply with the law. He said: "Our main concern is that some people are registering spaza shops for undocumented migrants, and this needs to stop. I have no issue if you're a landlord renting out your property, but please don't register shops for illegal individuals in the country."

Two Dead in N3 Horror Crash Involving Trucks and a Bus

Two people lost their lives in a devastating crash on the N3 near Pietermaritzburg, reports IOL. The collision occurred just after 10 pm on the N3 Northbound near the Market Road offramp. According to ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, the incident involved multiple vehicles, including trucks, buses, and cars. Paramedics arrived at a scene of devastation where a rear-end collision between two trucks and a fully loaded bus had taken place on the highway. The vehicles ignited on impact, and the Pietermaritzburg Fire Department worked tirelessly to extinguish the blaze as paramedics triaged and treated multiple casualties. The bus driver and one of the truck drivers succumbed to severe injuries at the scene. Approximately 20 people sustained various injuries and were treated before being transported to nearby hospitals in Pietermaritzburg for further care. The highway was closed temporarily to facilitate rescue and recovery efforts.

33 Illegal Miners Rescued from Abandoned Mpumalanga Mine

At least 33 suspected illegal miners have been brought to the surface after being trapped in an abandoned mine in Sabie, near Mbombela, Mpumalanga, reports IOL. According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli, a total of 41 miners have been rescued, while three fatalities have been confirmed. Mdhluli said that approximately 150 illegal miners were believed to have been trapped at South Mine. The first rescued people were two foreign nationals, aged 23 and 24, and four South Africans. The rescued people disclosed that they had been forced to mine for gold under harsh and dangerous conditions imposed by their captors. Tragically, three individuals lost their lives while trapped in the mine shaft. Authorities suspect that those orchestrating this illegal operation may be heavily armed, adding another layer of complexity to the investigation.

