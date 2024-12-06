Ethiopia: Foreign Companies Showing Interest to Invest in Ethiopia - Foreign Ministry

Addis Ababa — Various foreign companies are showing interest to invest in Ethiopia following the full implementation of the macroeconomic reform of the country, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nebiyat Getachew briefed the media today on diplomatic engagements of Ethiopia over the last two weeks.

Following the implementation of the comprehensive macroeconomic reforms of the country, the spokesperson said that various foreign companies have visited Ethiopia, showing keen interest to invest in the country.

Over 20 foreign companies drawn from various countries have visited Ethiopia over the last two weeks alone to explore investment opportunities in the country, he added.

The companies expressed their interest for investment particularly in agriculture, manufacturing, ICT, tourism and mining sectors, he stated; underscoring that concerted efforts are underway to create enabling environment for investors.

The spokesperson recalled the discussion Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held with President of Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank, Jin Liqun, focusing on strengthening partnership between Ethiopia and the Bank on green energy, aviation and infrastructure.

He also recalled the reception of credentials of 24 newly appointed ambassadors from 23 countries and European Union by President Taye Atske Selassie.

Some countries such as Colombia and Slovenia will open embassies in Addis Ababa, which underscores the capital city's growing significance as a diplomatic hub.