Ethiopia's Path to Prosperity Requires Development of Successor Leaders - DPM Temesgen

Addis Ababa — Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh, emphasized the urgent need for Ethiopia to cultivate a new generation of leaders capable of advancing the nation's journey towards prosperity.

His remarks came during the inauguration of the "Netesebrak Leadership Conference" organized by the African Leadership Excellence Academy.

In his keynote address, Temesgen highlighted Ethiopia's historical achievements and setbacks, pointing out that despite periods of strong leadership, the nation's inability to sustain progress has often led to stagnation and regression. He attributed this to the lack of continuity in leadership development.

Temesgen noted that while Ethiopia's history is filled with remarkable leaders, there have also been times when the country was left without successors who could uphold and advance their legacy.

The country's potential has been compromised due to an inability to maintain consistent leadership structures, he remarked.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that Ethiopia is currently on a critical path towards addressing its challenges and embarking on a journey to greater heights.

He emphasized the necessity of fostering a leadership culture that integrates youth and experienced leaders, creating platforms for mentorship and knowledge exchange to ensure the smooth transition of responsibilities across generations.

Ethiopia needs institutions and frameworks that support intergenerational leadership succession, which he described as vital to the country's long-term stability and progress, he added.

Both emerging and veteran leaders play a pivotal role in securing the nation's future, he said.

He underscored that the nation's success or failure is deeply rooted in the quality of ideas, leadership competence, and dedication to national objectives.

Temesgen called for leaders who can transform challenges into opportunities and drive Ethiopia's development forward.

The Netesebrak Leadership Conference is seen as a platform to strengthen Ethiopia's leadership continuity and serve as a model for Africa by promoting intergenerational leadership and knowledge-sharing, underscored.

Temesgen concluded by urging all stakeholders to sustain national initiatives through effective leadership, ensuring that Ethiopia remains on its upward trajectory.