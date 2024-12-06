Ethiopia Undertaking Massive Investments On Infrastructure

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is undergoing an amazing development in infrastructure, especially during the past two years, a Pan African Leadership Institute (PALI) representative Gasim Omar said.

Ethiopia has been undertaking massive infrastructure projects ranging from mega projects such as the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) other energy sources like wind, solar and geothermal energies among others.

The country's commitment to sustainable and inclusive infrastructure development is evident through various initiatives, positioning it as leader in the region's growth and connectivity.

Ethiopia has been transforming its infrastructure through massive investment in road networks, railways and renewable energy.

Ethiopia plays a pivotal role in the East African Power Pool, contributing significantly to regional energy security by facilitating the exchange of electricity among East African Power Pool member countries.

Gasim Omer, who is also PALI's Ambassador for Saudi Arabia and Sudan told ENA his impressions of the corridor development: "I was very surprised by all the transformations that are happening in Addis Ababa very quickly."

He stressed that Ethiopia is working hard to achieve the African Union's Vision 2063 by linking Ethiopia with neighboring countries through expressways and trains to facilitate movement between countries and achieve economic integration for the continent.

Gasim mentioned that the roads linking Sudan and Ethiopia have helped many Sudanese citizens to travel by land, especially after the outbreak of the war underlining the importance of infrastructure from a social and touristic perspective as well.

The government of Ethiopia under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is working hard to achieve prosperity of the nation, embarking on the transformation of Addis Ababa, which is rising. The city has evolved to become a model city for African cities, creating opportunities for all citizens, the wealthy and the poor.

The prime minister has been reiterating on several occasions about the objectives of the ongoing corridor development in Addis Ababa.

The scope of corridor development projects in Addis Ababa encompass revitalizing slum areas of the city, enhancing living conditions for residents, fulfilling infrastructure such as integrated drainage systems and utility infrastructure, expanding roads to accommodate rising traffic, creating spacious pedestrian walkways, restoring heritage sites, and upgrading buildings to align with the city's esthetic standards.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Infrastructure Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As urbanization is advancing rapidly, it is crucial for today's generation to recognize that building a city and a nation is carried out through successive generations.

The ongoing development efforts are the underlying foundations for Ethiopia's long-term development vision.

The second phase of corridor projects include development of green spaces, riverside areas, parking facilities, bicycle lanes, sports amenities, and other infrastructure that will transform the city and improve public services.