African Clubs Handed Tough Opponents At FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Four African sides -- Al Ahly (Egypt), Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), and Wydad AC (Morocco) -- have been drawn into competitive groups alongside some of the biggest names in world football following Thursday's draw for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

The draw for the inaugural 32-team FIFA Club World Cup 2025, held in Miami, USA, has set the stage for thrilling encounters, with African clubs facing challenging fixtures as they aim to make their mark on the global stage.

Al Ahly, the record TotalEnergies CAF Champions League winners, find themselves in Group A alongside Brazil's SE Palmeiras, FC Porto of Portugal, and Inter Miami CF.

Their opening game against Inter Miami, the tournament hosts, promises to be a spectacle at the Hard Rock Stadium, kicking off the competition.

Espérance Sportive de Tunis, representing Tunisia, were placed in Group D, where they will take on South American powerhouse CR Flamengo, English giants Chelsea, and Mexico's Club León.

Espérance face a monumental challenge to advance from what as been termed as the "Group of Death."

South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, a team known for their vibrant attacking football, will compete in Group F.They face Brazil's Fluminense, Germany's Borussia Dortmund, and South Korea's Ulsan HD. Sundowns, unbeaten in recent competitions, will need their best form to progress.

Wydad AC of Morocco, the reigning CAF Champions League champions, are in Group G, matched against European treble winners Manchester City, UAE's Al Ain, and Italy's Juventus.

The Moroccan giants will be aiming to replicate their continental dominance on the global stage.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the knockout rounds, with the final scheduled at MetLife Stadium in New York on 13 July.

African teams will aim to make history as they face tough opposition.

Club World Cup Groups:

Group A

SE Palmeiras (BRA)

FC Porto (POR)

Al Ahly FC (EGY)

Inter Miami CF (USA)

Group B

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

Botafogo (BRA)

Seattle Sounders FC (USA)

Group C

FC Bayern München (GER)

Auckland City FC (NZL)

CA Boca Juniors (ARG)

SL Benfica (POR)

Group D

CR Flamengo (BRA)

Espérance Sportive de Tunis (TUN)

Chelsea FC (ENG)

Club León (MEX)

Group E

CA River Plate (ARG)

Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN)

CF Monterrey (MEX)

FC Internazionale Milano (ITA)

Group F

Fluminense FC (BRA)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Ulsan HD (KOR)

Mamelodi Sundowns FC (RSA)

Group G

Manchester City (ENG)

Wydad AC (MAR)

Al Ain FC (UAE)

Juventus FC (ITA)

Group H