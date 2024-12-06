Zimbabwe: Nutty O, Saintfloew, Shasha for Unplugged

The heart of Harare is set to reverberate with various beats as the Unplugged: Coca-Cola Food Festival returns for its grand finale tomorrow at the First Capital Bank Sports Club in Harare.

The event will be a sensory delight, featuring a stellar line-up of performances from renowned artists such as South Africa based Zimbabwean Amapiano singer ShaSha, Zimdancehall sensation Nutty O, hip-hop musician Saintfloew, and Wowrae among others.

The 'Bipolar' hit maker, Saintfloew, expressed his enthusiasm for the event:

"It's about creating memories with loved ones and embracing our cultural identity.

"We are excited to be part of this celebration and to share our music with everyone."

The Unplugged series has become a cornerstone of Zimbabwe's entertainment landscape since its inception in 2019.

Designed to showcase local talent, Unplugged has consistently featured a diverse array of artists, captivating audiences with the richness of Zimbabwean music and culture.

Last year's concert attracted thousands to witness electrifying performances from some of the local top musicians whose high-energy sets not only thrilled fans but also highlighted the depth and variety of Zimbabwean artistry.

"This festival is about more than just food; it's about bringing people together," said Barry Otieno, the Coca-Cola marketing and franchise manager.

"We want to celebrate the creativity of Zimbabwean cuisine and the joy of shared experiences, especially during the festive season."

Otieno said the atmosphere is expected to be electric as families and friends gather to enjoy the festive spirit.

He said the festival will showcase a variety of local and international cuisines, highlighting Zimbabwe's rich culinary heritage.

"Attendees will have the chance to indulge in innovative dishes during the "Zimbabwe on a Plate" showcase, where local flavours will be prepared with flair and creativity.

"Food has a unique way of bringing people together," Otieno explained.

"When you add music and drinks to the mix, it creates an experience that resonates with everyone."

Otieno said in addition to the culinary delights, interactive experiences will abound, including engaging food demonstrations and opportunities to meet popular food content creators.

"Attendees can expect plenty of Instagram-worthy moments, making the Coca-Cola Food Fest not just a feast for the senses, but also a vibrant visual celebration of Zimbabwean culture."

"As the festival approaches, the buzz among attendees and performers continues to grow.

"The Coca-Cola Food Fest is more than just an event; it embodies the spirit, diversity, and unity of Zimbabwe," added Otieno.