Uganda: President Museveni, Speaker Among, and Pastor Bugingo Recognised Among Top 100 Development Champions

President Kaguta Museveni, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, and Pastor Aloysius Bugingo of House of Prayer Ministries at Canaan Land have been named among Uganda's top 100 development champions by the Public Opinions organization.

This recognition acknowledges their significant contributions toward advancing Uganda Vision 2040 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Buyinza Adam Luzindana, CEO of Public Opinions, praised the recognized individuals for their dedication to the nation's progress.

Their names will be featured in the upcoming Uganda Hidden Facts Booklet and the Uganda Development Champions Journal.

"These individuals have demonstrated unwavering commitment to realizing President Museveni's vision," Luzindana stated.

Pastor Bugingo expressed gratitude for the recognition, reflecting on the challenges he has faced this year. "It has not been a journey of roses," Bugingo remarked.

He also thanked the government for maintaining peace over the past four decades, attributing Uganda's stability to its estimated population of nearly 60 million.

Bugingo emphasized the importance of hard work and called for reforms in funeral practices during his recent sermon.

"I urge the government to regulate burial days to reduce the time wasted during funeral rites," he added.

The recognition follows a six-month survey by Public Opinions, a field-based organization working toward Uganda Vision 2040 and the SDGs.

The survey identified individuals excelling in leadership, public awareness, and investment advisory roles.

Pastor Bugingo, a vocal supporter of President Museveni, has actively campaigned for the president's re-election in 2026, citing his developmental achievements.

Among the notable figures recognized were General Muhoozi Kainerugaba and General Proscovia Nalweyiso.

These individuals, along with others on the list, were acknowledged for their role in shaping Uganda's development trajectory.

This recognition highlights the impact of individual contributions to Uganda's growth, serving as an inspiration for others to champion the country's vision for a brighter future.