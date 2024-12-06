Uganda: President Museveni, Speaker Among, and Pastor Bugingo Recognised Among Top 100 Development Champions

5 December 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Moses Namayo

President Kaguta Museveni, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, and Pastor Aloysius Bugingo of House of Prayer Ministries at Canaan Land have been named among Uganda's top 100 development champions by the Public Opinions organization.

This recognition acknowledges their significant contributions toward advancing Uganda Vision 2040 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Buyinza Adam Luzindana, CEO of Public Opinions, praised the recognized individuals for their dedication to the nation's progress.

Their names will be featured in the upcoming Uganda Hidden Facts Booklet and the Uganda Development Champions Journal.

"These individuals have demonstrated unwavering commitment to realizing President Museveni's vision," Luzindana stated.

Pastor Bugingo expressed gratitude for the recognition, reflecting on the challenges he has faced this year. "It has not been a journey of roses," Bugingo remarked.

He also thanked the government for maintaining peace over the past four decades, attributing Uganda's stability to its estimated population of nearly 60 million.

Bugingo emphasized the importance of hard work and called for reforms in funeral practices during his recent sermon.

"I urge the government to regulate burial days to reduce the time wasted during funeral rites," he added.

The recognition follows a six-month survey by Public Opinions, a field-based organization working toward Uganda Vision 2040 and the SDGs.

The survey identified individuals excelling in leadership, public awareness, and investment advisory roles.

Pastor Bugingo, a vocal supporter of President Museveni, has actively campaigned for the president's re-election in 2026, citing his developmental achievements.

Among the notable figures recognized were General Muhoozi Kainerugaba and General Proscovia Nalweyiso.

These individuals, along with others on the list, were acknowledged for their role in shaping Uganda's development trajectory.

This recognition highlights the impact of individual contributions to Uganda's growth, serving as an inspiration for others to champion the country's vision for a brighter future.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.