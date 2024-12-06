Uganda: Your Methods of Handling the Opposition Are Illegal - Byanyima to Museveni

Speaking on NBS Television's Morning Breeze programme, Byanyima challenged Museveni to reassess his approach to governance and opposition politics.

The Executive Director of UNAIDS, Winnie Byanyima, has sharply criticised President Museveni, accusing him of employing unlawful and violent tactics against Uganda's opposition leaders and members.

Speaking on NBS Television's Morning Breeze programme, Byanyima, who is also the wife of veteran opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye, challenged Museveni to reassess his approach to governance and opposition politics.

"President Museveni's methods of dealing with the opposition are illegal and violent. To Ugandans, he is seen as the number one lawbreaker, and this lawlessness is mirrored by his government," she stated.

Byanyima highlighted the recent incarceration of her husband, Dr. Besigye, as a glaring example of injustice.

Besigye was charged and remanded by a court martial, which, Byanyima argued, should only handle cases involving military personnel accused of disciplinary offences.

She further condemned the government's alleged abductions and enforced disappearances, accusing security forces of targeting citizens and youth who speak out against human rights violations.

"If you are leading a government where security operatives abduct citizens daily, where young people disappear forever, and civilians are dragged to court martial for fabricated charges, then your administration is engaging in criminality," she asserted.

Despite the grim state of affairs, Byanyima expressed her determination to continue the fight for justice.

"I see that Ugandans have been beaten down so badly, and some have given up. But I will not give up. Nobody can intimidate or exhaust me. I will fight on," she declared.

Byanyima also dismissed claims that she has sought international intervention to defend Besigye. "I have not called on any international or external body to defend Besigye, as some propagandists allege," she clarified.

While acknowledging her inability to defend every Ugandan who faces unjust arrest, Byanyima vowed to protect her family and advocate for the rights of all Ugandans within her capacity.

Her remarks add to growing criticisms of the government's treatment of opposition figures and its broader human rights record, fuelling a renewed debate on governance and accountability in Uganda.