Uganda: Cheptegei Christmas Run - Strengthening Sebei's Athletics Legacy and Combatting GBV

Uganda's long-distance running icon, Joshua Cheptegei, is leveraging his influence to tackle gender-based violence (GBV) and nurture athletic talent in the Sebei subregion.

Through his Joshua Cheptegei Foundation, he has organized the annual Christmas Run, an event aimed at creating awareness about GBV while celebrating Sebei's rich sporting heritage.

Building on the success of the Elgon Half Marathon earlier this year, the Christmas Run seeks to highlight Sebei's contributions to Uganda's athletics achievements. Cheptegei underlined the event's significance in preserving the region's legacy.

"We cannot take for granted the achievements of athletes like Moses Kipsiro, Steven Kiprotich, Peruth Chemutai, and Jacob Kiplimo," Cheptegei said.

"This run is a chance to honor their achievements and inspire the next generation to continue this legacy."

Athletics is deeply rooted in Sebei's cultural fabric, and the Christmas Run serves as a celebration of this tradition. Beyond the races, the event fosters community pride and inspires youth participation in sports.

Cheptegei's foundation has also taken significant steps toward long-term talent development. The Joshua Cheptegei Junior School provides quality education with a focus on nurturing athletic potential, while the high-altitude Tareet Training Center currently trains nearly 40 athletes.

"We are investing in the future of these athletes," said Cheptegei. "The future is indeed bright for Sebei's young talent."

Cheptegei's vision extends beyond Sebei, aspiring to revive and ignite Uganda's athletic culture nationwide. "With support from the government and partners, we hope to extend this influence to other regions," he noted.

The event, scheduled for December 14, will feature four race categories:

A 2km race for children under 12.

for children under 12. A 3km race for under-14s.

for under-14s. A 5km race for under-16s.

for under-16s. A 5km walk open to the public, focusing on GBV awareness.

Coach Benjamin Njia of the Uganda Athletics Federation emphasized the importance of the walk, describing it as a reminder of GBV's detrimental effects on communities.

"The walk will unite cultural leaders, religious figures, and corporate bodies in a collective effort to combat GBV," Njia said.

The event will also engage participants in discussions about harmful cultural practices that hinder education and talent development. Cheptegei stressed the need for a community mindset shift:

"We need to address the cultural beliefs that hinder children's education and talent development. This event is a step in that direction."

In addition to tackling GBV, the Christmas Run will spotlight other critical issues such as environmental conservation and the elimination of harmful traditions, making it a holistic community initiative.

Through the Christmas Run and the broader efforts of his foundation, Joshua Cheptegei continues to demonstrate the transformative power of sports. By addressing pressing social issues, fostering unity, and nurturing future generations, he is cementing Sebei's place as a beacon of athletics excellence and social progress in Uganda.