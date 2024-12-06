Zimbabwe: Aspiring ZIFA Vice President Gift Banda Arrested for Forging O-Level Certificates, Investigations Into Magaya's Involvement Pending

Zimbabwe Republic Police have arrested controversial Bulawayo-based businessman Gift Banda for forging O-level certificates which he submitted for nomination at ZIFA.

According to reports, his O-level certificate shows that he sat for the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) examinations at Mpopoma High School, Bulawayo in 1986 yet ZIMSEC was only established in 1996 and schools only offered Cambridge exams prior to that.

Banda is one of the aspiring candidates for the Vice President post in the ZIFA elections set for January 25, 2025.

The newly adopted ZIFA constitution stipulates that the president and his two vices should have a minimum of 5 O-level subjects.

His accomplice Anele Zikhali who forged the documents is detained at West Commonage Police Station in Bulawayo.

Investigations by law enforcement agents indicate that aspiring ZIFA president candidate prophet Walter Magaya allegedly worked with Zikhali to forge O'level papers.

Magaya is reported to have paid Zikhali a total of US$1500 in three instalments of US$500.

Underfire Banda once served as an acting ZIFA president when Zimbabwe was banned by FIFA.

Banda also worked as a Vice President at ZIFA during Felton Kamambo's era before he was suspended in 2019.