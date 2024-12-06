Liberia Produces First Certified Marine Engineers

Marshall City — Liberia's maritime sector reached a historic milestone as 13 graduates became the nation's first certified Marine Engineer Officers Class-3, marking a transformative moment in the country's quest for global maritime prominence. The graduates, certified under the Certificate of Competence (CoC) program, are now equipped to assume key roles aboard ships, including Chief Engineer and Second Engineer, cementing Liberia's growing reputation as a labor-supplying nation for the global maritime industry.

The graduation ceremony, held on Thursday, November 28, 2024, at the Liberia Maritime Training Institute (LMTI) in Marshall City, brought together government officials, international partners, and maritime stakeholders. The event celebrated not only the achievements of the graduates but also Liberia's vision of becoming a global leader in maritime excellence.

Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe, Sr., Commissioner of the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA), described the occasion as a transformative step for Liberia's economy. "This moment demonstrates our commitment to making seafaring a viable subsector of Liberia's economy," he said. "Today's graduates are pioneers, paving the way for more Liberians to excel in maritime careers. Liberia is no longer just a flag state--we are becoming a significant labor-supplying state for the global maritime industry."

LMTI Board Chairman Abraham Zaidenberg announced ambitious plans to expand the institute's reach. "Our goal is to double the number of cadets within two years. By 2025, we aim to expand our facilities and transition LMTI into a four-year maritime college," Zaidenberg revealed, aligning the initiative with Liberia's broader strategy to diversify its economy and strengthen its global workforce presence.

Tal Hendler, General Manager of LMTI, praised the graduates as trailblazers and commended the families and faculty who supported their journey. He noted that the success of the CoC program is a testament to Liberia's readiness to embrace a leading role in the maritime sector.

The ceremony closed on a note of pride and optimism, with stakeholders, including d'Amico Shipping Group, committing to creating employment opportunities for the graduates aboard international vessels. Liberia's latest maritime achievement signals a bold step forward as it positions itself as a key player in the global shipping industry.