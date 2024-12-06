Liberia: Ghost Worker Crackdown Saves Liberia $2.4m - CSA Report

Monrovia — According to its recent report, the Civil Service Agency (CSA) has saved Liberia $2.4 million by removing more than 5,500 ghost workers from the government payroll, slashing the monthly wage bill from $23.5 million to $21.1 million in a sweeping crackdown on fraud and inefficiency.

According to the report, the payroll cleanup has been pivotal in restoring transparency and accountability in government spending. "The reduction in the payroll budget is a direct consequence of the successful identification and removal of ghost workers who were illegally on the payroll," the report states. The agency also confirmed that over 12,000 government workers were verified during the project, ensuring that only legitimate employees remained on the list.

As part of the verification process, more than 700 salary accounts linked to individuals with no valid government employment records were blocked. "This action alone has saved the government $205,548 annually," the report noted. It further emphasized that the project has contributed not only to financial savings but also to improving the credibility of payroll operations within the government.

While the savings from ghost worker removals are significant, the report also sheds light on important workforce demographics and composition. Regarding age distribution, the report notes that the majority of government employees are between the ages of 30 and 45, accounting for nearly 60% of the total workforce. A significant portion of the workforce (about 15%) is over the age of 50, presenting challenges in terms of career progression and retirement planning.

The report also shows that about 40% of employees hold at least a bachelor's degree, with 25% having completed advanced degrees, while 15% possess only secondary or vocational education. It acknowledges that the government faces a significant challenge in terms of workforce capacity, as many workers do not meet the higher educational qualifications required for modern public administration. In response, the CSA plans to introduce capacity-building programs aimed at improving the educational and professional qualifications of the workforce.

The CSA noted that regular audits will continue in the coming years to ensure the integrity of the payroll system. "Ongoing efforts will be focused on expanding the payroll verification to additional government agencies to ensure that the entire public service is thoroughly examined," the report states.