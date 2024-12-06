Algeria: By Hosting African Start-Up Conference, Algeria Reaffirms Commitment to Joint African Action

ALGIERS-The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune said Thursday at the opening of the 3rd African Start-up Conference, in a speech read on his behalf by the Prime Minister, Nadir Larbaoui, that by hosting this event, Algeria reaffirmed its commitment to pan-African cooperation and solidarity, and its loyalty to the struggle of its forefathers for the freedom, dignity and prosperity of Africans throughout the continent.

The organization of this event in Algeria also reflects "its attachment to joint African action", said the President of the Republic, stressing that this conference was "a meeting place for a new generation of artisans of the African renaissance, who carry the banner of their forebears, who, through decades of oppression in which Africa saw its development hampered and its wealth plundered, opposed injustice and contempt, rose up against colonialism and fought against hegemony."

"Their sacrifices bear witness, to this day, to the heavy price paid by Africa so that its peoples can be free, sovereign and united," he said.

This conference is now a continental event that "confirms Africa's commitment to meeting the challenges of the future, and to laying the foundations of a continental ecosystem based on innovation and integration to make the most of the capacities of the continent's countries and strengthen its place on the international stage."

"The new Africa in full bloom, faithful to the sacrifices of generations of patriots and resisters across the continent, is instilling in rising generations the ability to meet future challenges with the ambition of those who are convinced to succeed and who master new technologies and invest its most complex fields, such as Artificial Intelligence, which must inevitably be integrated into the processes of consolidating the knowledge economy and extending the fields of entrepreneurship and start-up deployment, as a lever of the contemporary economy guaranteeing efficiency and economic profitability, as has been proven in the economies of developed countries," stressed the President of the Republic.