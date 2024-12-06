Somalia's Security Ministry DG Attends Serbia-Africa Summit in Belgrade

Belgrade — The Director General of the Ministry of Internal Security of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Dr. Yusuf Ali Mohamed, is currently on an official visit to Belgrade, Serbia, where he attended the annual Serbia-Africa Integrity Conference.

During the conference titled "The Honor of Serbia and Africa," Dr. Yusuf held both general and private meetings with the Heads of Security of the Serbian Government and other participants.

The conference, which plays a significant role in enhancing relations between Serbia and 51 African countries, aims to strengthen ties established over more than a century.

The event serves as a vital platform for security collaboration between Africa and Eastern Europe, with Belgrade as the focal point. Dr. Yusuf, accompanied by an Advisor to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, represented Somalia.

In his speech, Dr. Yusuf expressed gratitude to the Serbian Government for their hospitality and congratulated the Somali Embassy for their dedication in serving their nation.