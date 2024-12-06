Africa: Ramaphosa's Lack of Action On Simelane Scandal Raises Concerns Amid South Africa's Corruption Crisis

President Cyril Ramaphosa does not seem to take issue with the fact that a person accused of corruption sits in his Cabinet. Whether Thembi Simelane is minister of justice or minister of human settlements, the fact remains that she is accused of corruption and subject to investigation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to redeploy Thembi Simelane from the Justice and Constitutional Development portfolio to the portfolio of Human Settlements shows a lack of respect for South Africans and his ambivalence towards corruption.

On 26 August 2024, the scandal broke that Simelane, then minister of justice, received a "loan" of R575,600 from Gundo Wealth Solutions, a company directly linked to the unlawful investments of municipal funds into the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank. This loan was received during her tenure as the mayor of Polokwane.

Further allegations were reported on 3 December 2024 about her lavish lifestyle, which, according to reports, was well beyond her means, suggesting unexplained and dodgy cash.

Just two days after the initial scandal broke, the president requested a report into the allegations. Despite the initial gusto with which we thought the matter would be handled, the president sat on this report for three months, asking for more time when asked in Parliament.

Only on 3 December 2024 did the president decide to act -- moving Simelane to minister of human settlements. All he has done is move her sideways, not out. Nor has...