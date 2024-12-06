South Africa: SAA Facing Turbulence As Pilots Strike Amid Pay Dispute, Passengers Advised to Seek Alternatives

5 December 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ray Mahlaka

The strike by SAA pilots resulted in some domestic, regional, and international flights being delayed or canceled on Thursday, 5 December 2024. There is no indication that the strike, linked to a deadlock in pay negotiations, will come to an end any time soon.

Travel agencies are urging passengers who have booked domestic and international flights with South African Airways (SAA) to make alternative arrangements in the wake of an indefinite strike by the state-owned airline's pilots.

At least two travel agencies including Flight Centre and Corporate Traveller have issued travel advisories, informing passengers to change their flights as SAA pilots confirmed their strike action, starting Thursday, 5 December 2024. Meanwhile, SAA has remained quiet, barring a media statement on Tuesday, 3 December, saying that it was committed to resolving a dispute with its pilots, related to their pay demands.

The deadlock in pay negotiations resulted in some SAA flights being delayed or cancelled on Thursday -- mainly the airline's international routes, including Perth (Australia), Sao Paulo (Brazil), and Mauritius. SAA's flights to the rest of Africa were also cancelled including Harare (Zimbabwe), Lusaka (Zambia), Lubumbashi (DRC), Windhoek (Namibia), and Accra (Ghana). For the international and regional routes, SAA couldn't find partner airlines that it could transfer passengers to.

According to Corporate Traveller, SAA's domestic routes have also been affected by the strike. The routes include Johannesburg to/from Cape Town and Johannesburg...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.