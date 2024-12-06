African Startup Conference Confirms Africans' Commitment to Meet Future Challenges

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, said Thursday, in Algiers, that the African Startup Conference is now a continental event confirming Africans' commitment to meet future challenges and lay the foundations for a continental ecosystem.

In a speech delivered on his behalf by Prime Minister Nadir Larbaoui, before the attendees of the 3rd African Startup Conference, the president of the Republic said the event is "now a continental event that confirms our commitment, as Africans, to meet the challenges of the future and lay the foundations for a continental ecosystem based on innovation and integration, to make the most of our countries' capacities and strengthen our continent's place on the international stage."

In this third edition, held under the patronage of the President of the Republic, the participants will examine the opportunities and the challenges relating to the development of artificial intelligence in Africa and the means to transform innovative ideas into concrete projects to promote sustainable development and assess the implementation of the continental startup roadmap and the Declaration of Algiers for the development of startups in Africa, adopted in the previous editions.

The event will also draw up a new roadmap for the development of artificial intelligence in Africa.

In addition to ministers and officials managing innovation and startup sectors in African countries, more than 500 startups, investors and experts from different African regions are taking part in the event.