Algeria: President of the Republic - African Start-Up Conference Lays Foundations for Integrated Continental Ecosystem

ALGIERS — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, said in a speech on Thursday at the opening of the 3rd edition of the African Start-up Conference, read on his behalf by the Prime Minister, Nadir Larbaoui, that the aim of this conference, beyond organizing the largest technology event in Africa, is to lay the foundations for an integrated continental ecosystem encompassing training, financing, investment in infrastructure and adaptation of legislation to encourage innovation.

The president of the Republic stressed that this conference constitutes "a central platform bringing together thousands of entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators to exchange ideas and establish strategic partnerships, to transform the challenges currently facing our continent into opportunities for success and winning the bet on sustainable development, in line with the objectives of the African Union's Agenda 2063. "

He concluded his address by renewing "the commitment, with a strong and sincere African will, to back the outcomes of this conference so that Africa can be a player in global change and in phase with the world economy."