Algeria: President of the Republic Highlights National Start-Up Ecosystem

6 December 2024
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

ALGIERS — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in a speech at the opening of the 3rd edition of the African Start-up Conference on Thursday, highlighted the significant advances made by Algeria in a short space of time, since 2020, to lay the foundations of the knowledge economy, recalling the unprecedented incentive measures taken in favor of people willing to invest, especially young people, so that they can implement their projects and transform their innovations into concrete achievements contributing to the creation of wealth.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Prime Minister, Nadir Larbaoui, the President of the Republic pointed out that this experience "has enabled Algeria to play a leading role in Africa through comprehensive and far-reaching economic reforms, which have made start-ups an essential lever in the process of economic recovery, benefiting from permanent support and constant encouragement, as evidenced by the creation of a special fund to support start-ups, the establishment of communication bridges between training and research establishments and the business world, and the creation of several establishments to promote training in fields linked to innovation, particularly artificial intelligence, which is now enjoying increased interest, as demonstrated by the choice of this year's theme."

