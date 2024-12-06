Ethiopia: Mayor Adanech Calls for Unity, Shared Strength On NNP Day

ADDIS ABABA — Addis Ababa Mayor Adanech Abiebie urged Ethiopians to embrace their shared identity, strength, and mutual development as she spoke at the closing ceremony of the 19th Day of Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples (NNPD).

The event, organized by the Addis Ababa City Council and held at the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum yesterday, celebrated Ethiopia's cultural diversity and unity.

In her remarks, Mayor Adanech emphasized that division and conflict are counterproductive, calling on all Ethiopians to unite and strengthen the foundation of the nation. She acknowledged that past approaches to addressing ethnic group rights often created friction and division, challenges that persist today in some areas.

Adanech highlighted Addis Ababa as a symbol of unity and development, a city that transcends identity-based divisions and serves as a model for national collaboration. She stated that Addis Ababa belongs to all Ethiopians, fostering collaboration and mutual understanding to reinforce unity and ensure the city remains inclusive.

"It is necessary to build our unity based on the diverse identities we hold and to pass this legacy to future generations," she added.

Speaker of the House of Federation, Agegnehu Teshager, also addressed the gathering, emphasizing that the Day of Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples offers a platform for fostering National Dialogue and strengthening unity among Ethiopia's diverse ethnic groups.

"The day showcases the values, languages, and cultures of Ethiopia's ethnic groups, contributing to lasting peace and development," Agegnehu stated. He underscored the importance of unity in addressing the nation's challenges and nurturing national integration while respecting differences.

This year ceremony featured cultural displays from various ethnic groups, celebrating their identities and unity under the theme "National Consensus for National Unity."