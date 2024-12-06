Ethiopia: Sea Access Not On Mere Individual Ambition!

editorial

Paying dearly for being landlocked for decades, Ethiopia has unequivocally made its ambitions and solid position on finding reliable sea outlets or alternative port access clear time and time again. Prime Minister Abiy once told lawmakers that "Ethiopia has an unwavering national interest. The world should hear that Ethiopia needs access to the Red Sea through peaceful means Ethiopia has an "unwavering interest" in gaining access to the Red Sea and aims to pursue this objective through "peaceful means."

PM Abiy told legislators, "We do not seek it through war or force," and stated that Ethiopia deserves access to the Red Sea "by any law, by any country's experience."

As the country pushes on its ambition for a sea outlet there are solid national and regional rationales that cement the just cause. In addition to a burgeoning economy and sharp population growth, the unfolding regional and global geopolitics require the country to double down on its pursuit of alternative sea access. The desire is not merely individual ambitions but regional dividends.

The country's quest also has profound implications for regional security. In a region beset by security threats posed by internal and external forces, coming up with collective action for the regional nations will definitely give a deterring power.

Efficient management of resources reduces vulnerabilities and drives a wave of regional collaboration that could stabilize the region often marred by conflict and instability.

It is obvious that excess reliance poses significant risks to its economic ambitions and undermines the broader goal of fostering a stable and integrated region.

The sea access quest is not solely about economics. It signals that prosperity and stability are intertwined. Stable trade routes benefit not just Ethiopia but its neighbors, creating a network of mutual dependency that fosters regional cooperation. Sticking to the principle of a win-win approach can break the cycle of competition over resources that have historically fueled tensions among regional states.

In an exclusive interview with the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), Ambassador Dina Mufti, a member of the House of Peoples' Representatives Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs Standing Committee, emphasized that Ethiopia's approach to seaport access is not solely a logistical issue but is rooted in a "win-win" framework benefiting both Ethiopia and its neighboring nations.

Ambassador Dina noted the importance of diversifying trade routes to support the nation's growth. The interconnectedness of Ethiopia with regional neighbors will help ensure sustainable development.

Ambassador Dina highlighted that the destinies of regional nations are closely linked, and Ethiopia's pursuit of alternative seaport access aligns with both its national interests and the mutual benefits of its neighbors. This reflects Ethiopia's foreign policy framework, which prioritizes peace, cooperation, and regional integration. Through cementing its economic capacity through diversified trade routes, Ethiopia seeks to contribute to a stable and prosperous region.

The bottom line is Ethiopia's quest for a sea outlet or an alternative port will not be serving the nation alone; it paves the way for increased regional cooperation and growth. Contrary to the ongoing attempt by some external forces, Ethiopia's open and genuine proposal for sea access is timely and imperative with positive repercussions changing confrontations to cooperation.