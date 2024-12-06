Ethiopia: Ministry Working On Increasing Women's Participation in Energy Sector

ADDIS ABABA — Women are now being encouraged to take central stage to realize economic growth increasing their participation in the energy sector, said Ministry of Water and Energy (MoWE).

The above remark came after Ethiopian Women Energy Association held yesterday its annual meeting and awarded those women who have made outstanding achievements in the energy sector.

On the occasion, MoWE State Minister's Advisor Gossaye Mengiste said that MoWE has been promoting gender equality and bringing about economic growth via rising women's participation in the energy sector.

The MoWE and Ethiopian Women Energy Association have been working in cooperation to develop possibilities that empower women by improving their abilities. "Expanding women involvement in the energy sector is essential to Ethiopia's economy and human development," he said.

Gossaye stated that "Diverse work force drives innovation by empower women in the energy sector. We are not only enriching the sector but also ensure that initiatives are more inclusive, sustainable and effective providing energy access for Ethiopians. This diversity strengthens the ability to tackle complex challenges and foster a holistic approach to development."

To continue the champion of women in energy, it is pivotal to recognize that empower women is not just a question of equity it is the strategic imperative that will drive the economy and human development, he noted.

"Together we can foster an environment where women not only just beneficiaries but also change agents leading the charge towards achieving universal energy access both electricity and clean cooking access and allotting new opportunities for a more sustainable future," he said.

He called the association to continue work together to build a more inclusive and vibrant energy sector.

Ethiopian Women Energy Association President Adey Getachew said that association is working to empower women in the energy sector, aiming to reduce the burden on society and the sector. The association is working to overcome barriers to entry and promote new innovations, aiming to increase women's participation in the sector.

Ethiopian Women Energy Association is a non-governmental organization founded by women professionals with the aim of closing the gender gap in the energy sector, it was learnt.