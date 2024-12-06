Ethiopia: Govt Insists Transformative Leadership for Future Generations

6 December 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By TSEGAYE TILAHUN

Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh emphasized the urgent need for Ethiopia to establish a system that fosters transformative leadership for future generations.

Speaking at the Reflection (Netsebrak) Leadership Conference hosted by the African Leadership Excellence Academy (AFLEX) in collaboration with Inspired Development, the Deputy PM highlighted the importance of leadership competence, commitment, and integrity for driving national progress.

The three-day conference, themed "Leading with Purpose and Serving with Integrity," features interactive workshops, panel discussions, collaborative project-building sessions, and networking opportunities. It aims to connect visionaries, foster innovation, and provide hands-on leadership experiences. Temesgen stated that solutions to current challenges can be achieved through dialogue and discussion, emphasizing that transformative leadership plays a pivotal role in ensuring the success of nationwide initiatives. He underscored that leadership has a profound impact on a country's growth or decline, citing economic disparities between nations as a direct result of differences in leadership quality.

He further noted that building institutional capacity and empowering leaders are essential to overcoming Ethiopia's leadership challenges. The Deputy Premier added that the event is a vital platform for addressing leadership gaps, fostering collaboration, sharing experiences, and enhancing problem-solving and critical thinking skills among leaders.

AFLEX President Zadig Abreha also highlighted the academy's commitment to empowering emerging leaders through various short and long-term training programs for both local and international participants. He stated that these initiatives are instrumental in improving leadership competence and enhancing decision-making processes.

The conference serves as a significant step in addressing Ethiopia's leadership transformation needs and creating a strong foundation for future generations.

AFLEX was established to enhance the leadership and governance capacity of local institutions. It has been instrumental in transforming leadership and organizational culture in Africa by increasing access to learning opportunities, as well as providing quality research and data.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.