Ethiopia: Govt Insists Transformative Leadership for Future Generations

Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh emphasized the urgent need for Ethiopia to establish a system that fosters transformative leadership for future generations.

Speaking at the Reflection (Netsebrak) Leadership Conference hosted by the African Leadership Excellence Academy (AFLEX) in collaboration with Inspired Development, the Deputy PM highlighted the importance of leadership competence, commitment, and integrity for driving national progress.

The three-day conference, themed "Leading with Purpose and Serving with Integrity," features interactive workshops, panel discussions, collaborative project-building sessions, and networking opportunities. It aims to connect visionaries, foster innovation, and provide hands-on leadership experiences. Temesgen stated that solutions to current challenges can be achieved through dialogue and discussion, emphasizing that transformative leadership plays a pivotal role in ensuring the success of nationwide initiatives. He underscored that leadership has a profound impact on a country's growth or decline, citing economic disparities between nations as a direct result of differences in leadership quality.

He further noted that building institutional capacity and empowering leaders are essential to overcoming Ethiopia's leadership challenges. The Deputy Premier added that the event is a vital platform for addressing leadership gaps, fostering collaboration, sharing experiences, and enhancing problem-solving and critical thinking skills among leaders.

AFLEX President Zadig Abreha also highlighted the academy's commitment to empowering emerging leaders through various short and long-term training programs for both local and international participants. He stated that these initiatives are instrumental in improving leadership competence and enhancing decision-making processes.

The conference serves as a significant step in addressing Ethiopia's leadership transformation needs and creating a strong foundation for future generations.

AFLEX was established to enhance the leadership and governance capacity of local institutions. It has been instrumental in transforming leadership and organizational culture in Africa by increasing access to learning opportunities, as well as providing quality research and data.