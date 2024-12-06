Ethiopia: MOH, KOICA Ink MOU On Nutritional Project

Ministry of Health (MoH) and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the Project of Sustainable Diversified Diets for Improved Nutrition in Seqota Declaration Woredas of Ethiopia.

In a press release sent to The Ethiopian Herald, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) announced that the through the MoU, the project will be commenced and benefit stunting children aged 6-23 months and increase the consumption of diversified diets among pregnant and breastfeeding women, as well as children under two years.

"KOICA has committed up to 6 million USD in grant funding for the three-year project, which will be implemented by the World Food Program (WFP) in selected regions under the Seqota Declaration.

The project will improve the availability and accessibility of nutrient-dense foods among selected beneficiaries, improve knowledge, attitude, and practices of caregivers towards feeding a child with nutrient-dense foods and care practices, and generate evidence for policy and program improvement, it was stated.

The main interventions of the project will be the provision of nutrient-dense foods through the Fresh Food Voucher (FFV), improvement in the sustainability of nutritional supply through household or communal unit livestock and vegetable cultivation, and reinforcement of social and behavioral change to support long-term nutritional improvements, the release noted.