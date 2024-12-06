Ethiopia, Russia Agree to Cooperation On Environmental Protection Initiatives

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Russia have agreed to strengthen joint efforts in the development of robust environmental reform initiatives.

Director General of the Ethiopian Environmental Protection Authority, Lelise Neme, held a productive discussion with the Ambassador of Russia to Ethiopia Evgeny Terekhin on key environmental protection issues.

On the occasion both parties agreed to strengthen joint efforts in experience sharing, training programs, pollution management, solid waste management, ecosystem conservation, technology transfer and the development of robust environmental reform initiatives.

Additionally, they emphasized the importance of establishing linkages between the EPA, correspondent public institutions, private sector actors and research institutions to deepen practical, evidence-based cooperation.

This discussion underscores the commitment of both nations to fostering sustainable environmental solutions through partnership and innovation.