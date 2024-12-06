Ethiopia Making Strides in Internet Governance

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia has made significant strides in advancing accessible internet governance to realize its digital future, the Ministry of Innovation and Technology (MinT) said.

MinT Minister Belete Molla (PhD) made the remark yesterday while officially opening the National Internet Governance Forum 2024 held under the theme "Multi-stakeholder Collaboration for Ethiopia's Digital Future."

Belete emphasized that over the past four years, the government has been tirelessly implementing impactful projects, policy shifts, and infrastructure developments on the realization of its vision to digital Ethiopia 2025 thereby making the digital space inclusive and improving accessibility.

Moreover, the country has been taking part in regional and international internet governance forums demonstrating its firm commitment on the issue in the global arena, he stated.

He further noted that internet governance involving cultural and other societal interactions not only connects individuals, businesses and the government but also serves as a means to share information and knowledge.

Since the use of the internet is ever growing, the use and governance needs to be given special focus, the Minister said, adding that strengthening multi-stakeholders' collaboration would help the country to shape and expedite its digital growth and future prospects.

In the same vein, the country yesterday launched the Ethiopian youth internet governance forum which is believed to bring an opportunity to the Ethiopian youth to reliable internet access and digital future as well.

In addition, the private sector has also been playing a crucial role by developing data centers and introducing new digital services to help ensure the digital future, Belete remarked.

He emphasized that the forum would create an ideal platform to promote stakeholders' collaboration to withstand pressing issues and contribute to the development of digital transformation.

For his part, ITU Regional Office Director Emmanuel Manasseh stated that impactful connectivity and access to affordable and secured ICT is critical for sustainable development and to tackle global digital urgent issues.

The director said that Ethiopia is undertaking a remarkable digital inclusion technology notably in digital financial services.

According to him, Global Digital Compact is also significant to build an inclusive, fair, secure and sustainable digital future.

"It also builds connectivity, digital skills, digital infrastructures, and accelerates progress across sustainable development goals. In Africa, merely 8% of the population has access to the internet compared from the 68% globally. This limited access impacts the ability to participate in the digital space,"Emmanuel said.

The forum, which sought to expand Ethiopia's digital ecosystem, brought various stakeholders from the government entities, private sector, academics, civil society organizations and the youth.