Ethiopia Strives to Become Africa's Leading Quality Hub

6 December 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By HAILE DEMEKE

ADDIS ABABA — The Ethiopian Conformity Assessment Enterprise (ECAE) said it has made remarkable progress in improving product quality to enhance competitiveness in global markets and integrate the nation into the international market system.

ECAE Director General Meaza Abera (Eng.) highlighted that Ethiopia has established a robust quality infrastructure, positioning itself to become a leading quality center on the African continent. ECAE provides conformity assessments through internationally recognized laboratory testing, inspection, and certification systems. These services are offered to exporters, importers, producers, and regulatory institutions to ensure product compliance with global standards.

Meaza emphasized that Ethiopia's quality infrastructure not only enhances product competitiveness but also allows the country to capitalize on opportunities created by regional and continental economic frameworks, such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). She urged service providers and manufacturers to leverage ECAE's resources, noting that conformity assessment is vital for achieving national social and economic development goals.

The initiative also focuses on fostering a sustainable manufacturing sector aligned with environmental protection principles, which is critical to boosting exports through efficiency and production.

Trade and Regional Integration State Minister Endalew Mekonen reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing product quality to meet global standards. He noted that ECAE is continuously expanding its capabilities to make Ethiopian products competitive internationally while addressing the needs of the domestic market.

This year's World Quality Day, celebrated in Ethiopia from December 5-7, 2024, emphasizes the theme "Quality: From Compliance to Performance." The theme encourages producers and service providers to surpass minimal compliance and strive for excellence in performance.

The celebration aligns with Ethiopia's Home-Grown Economic Reforms, which aim to achieve national objectives by improving systems, ensuring fair trade, and enhancing production and productivity. These efforts include replacing imports with high-quality domestic products and making exports globally competitive.

Additionally, the adoption of consistent production process standards is increasingly demanded from the manufacturing sector to safeguard public health and safety, prevent resource losses, and enhance the country's economic resilience.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.