Kenya: Kisumu Chiefs Ordered to Conduct Patrols With Police in Festive Season

Kisumu — Chiefs and their assistants in Kisumu County have been directed to conduct foot patrols alongside police officers as the government puts in measures to secure the country this festive season.

The County Commissioner Benson Leparmorijo says plans are complete for heightened security within the county.

Leparmorijo says all police officers on leave have been recalled with immediate effect to ramp up security measures.

"These officers will be joined by our administration unit officers, chiefs and their assistants, so that they can do foot patrols within their jurisdictions," he said.

The County Commissioner assured the public of their safety during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

"We have enough officers to do day and night patrols," he said.

Speaking to the press in Kisumu after a meeting with Kisumu Bar Owners Association, Leparmorijo says they have already mapped out hotspots within the county and deployed adequate security.

"For the city, we have zoned it into four units and we are prepared to deal with any eventuality," he said.

He called upon the public to volunteer information to the police noting that any intelligence report will be acted upon immediately.

According to Interior Principal Secretary (PS) Raymond Omollo, a total of 10,317 officers have already been deployed and will be patrolling the streets to enhance public safety.

During his meeting with the Bar Owners, who were holding their Annual General Meeting in Kisumu, the County Commissioner stressed on the need to heed to the directive on the proximity of bars to schools.

Leparmorijo says the National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) had issued a directive to close bars and liquor outlets that are less than 300 meters from schools.

"Laws must be respected and our goal is to ensure compliance with existing laws and regulations within the alcohol industry and ensure responsible businesses practice," he said.

Daniel Ouma, the chair of the Bar Owners Association, says they are working hand in hand with the security agencies to ensure smooth implementation of the directives.

"In Kisumu, we have 11 bars and liquor stores that are affected by the directive and we are working on how best to resolve the issue," he said.

His deputy, Milton Obote, says there are a number of conflicts on how best to regulate bars.

Obote says the national and county governments must have a common stand on how to enforce the law in the sector.

"Most of the time we get embarrassed, you find a situation where there is an enforcement by the county government, the national government is not aware and vice versa," he said.

He says through their association, they are collaborating with the two arms of government for a seamless operation.

The Association members also protested at police harassment in their businesses.