Liberia: GOL, UN Host High-Level Strategic Policy Dialogue

The Government of Liberia (GoL) and the United Nations (UN) will convene a high-level Strategic Policy Dialogue on today, December 6, 2024, at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Monrovia.

The Dialogue will convene critical decision-makers from the Government of Liberia and the United Nations system to ensure effective deliberation on the AAID and design how the United Nation Strategic Development Cooperation Framework UNSDCF 2026-2030 will be aligned to the AAID.

This landmark event will: Strengthen the strategic alliance between the Government of Liberia and the United Nations to drive measurable progress on the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development aligned to SDG targets.

Define areas of intervention for the UNSDCF 2026-2030 based on national priorities and lessons from current programs.

Establish a comprehensive monitoring and coordination framework to ensure effective joint implementation of agreed priorities.

The expected outcome of the dialogue is to strengthened strategic Vision for the Partnership which will include:

Shared understanding of Liberia's development priorities under AAID aligned with global and regional commitments

Cleared articulation of the UN system's comparative advantages in supporting national objectives: Agreed principles for GoL-UN partnership engagement, Identified strategic priorities to inform UNSDCF 2026-2030 development and Agreed approach for coordinated implementation

Senior decision-makers from the GoL, including Cabinet Ministers and technical leads, will engage with UN representatives, including the Resident Coordinator and Heads of UN Agencies, to ensure that the dialogue produces actionable outcomes that will have a meaningful impact on Liberia's development trajectory.

This Strategic Policy Dialogue marks a significant step forward in Liberia's partnership with the United Nations, reflecting both the nation's commitment to achieving the SDGs but Liberia's own development aspirations.