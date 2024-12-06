Nigeria: Malnutrition, Poor Hygiene, Triggering Seizures in Children in Nigeria - Expert

These triggers are particularly prevalent in overcrowded and impoverished environments, such as internally displaced persons (IDP) camps, where children face heightened vulnerability.

Nkechi Obianozie, a neurology expert, has raised concerns over what she described as the growing number of children suffering from seizures in Nigeria, linking the condition to malnutrition, poor hygiene, and infectious diseases.

According to the expert, these factors are becoming increasingly prevalent in overcrowded and impoverished environments, such as internally displaced persons (IDP) camps, where children are especially vulnerable.

She spoke in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

She said; "Seizures, also known locally as convulsions, result from abnormal electrical discharges in the brain. They can manifest as jerking movements or a temporary loss of consciousness. In children, seizures are often triggered by a combination of factors such as malnutrition, infections, and unsanitary living conditions."

Contributing factors

The neurologist pointed out that certain infections, including cerebral malaria and meningitis, are common in IDP camps where access to medical care and sanitation is limited.

"In such environments, diseases like cerebral malaria can spread rapidly due to the poor hygiene and the close proximity of children in these crowded camps. Infection is one of the most significant triggers of seizures. The sooner to treat the infection, the less likely it is for seizures to occur," she explained.

Ms Obianozie stressed the importance of malnutrition as another key contributor to the increasing incidence of seizures.

She added: "Children who suffer from malnutrition, especially those with deficiencies in vital nutrients like calcium, magnesium, and vitamin B6, are at greater risk of developing seizures.

"Malnutrition weakens the body's ability to fight infections, making children more susceptible to diseases that could lead to seizures".

Challenges in access to medical care

Speaking on the living conditions, she explained that children in such environments often lack access to life-saving medications.

"In IDP camps and rural communities, where medical infrastructure is limited, treating seizures can be a challenge. Medications like phenytoin, sodium valproate, and carbamazepine are essential in managing these conditions, but these drugs are expensive and not always available," she noted.

Ms Obianozie revealed that in some cases, families living in low-income settings spend up to 70-80 per cent of their income on these medications. "This means that many parents are unable to afford the treatment, leading to untreated seizures that may result in long-term brain damage or even death."

She also pointed out that the lack of early diagnosis and treatment worsens the situation. "Seizures are often misdiagnosed as other conditions like fever or simply regarded as a normal part of childhood illness, especially in areas where there is limited health education. Without proper diagnosis and timely intervention, the child's condition deteriorates."

Call for action

Ms Obinozie called for increased efforts to address the root causes of these seizures.

She emphasised that the government and humanitarian organisations need to focus on improving sanitation, providing access to nutritious food, and ensuring that children in vulnerable communities receive timely medical care.

"The government and healthcare providers need to make essential drugs for treating seizures more affordable and accessible to families who need them most," she urged.

She further urged parents and caregivers to be vigilant and seek medical help at the first sign of seizures as early intervention is key to preventing long-term neurological damage.

"Parents should not wait for the seizures to stop on their own or assume it will get better with time. Immediate medical attention can save a child's life," she added.