South Africa: SA Schools Clinch Top Spots At International Netball Tournament

Paarl Gimnasium won gold and Leifo Iziko Combined School won bronze in Singapore

Grade 10 learner Bongumusa Greaves says determination and consistent teamwork led their netball team from Petsana in Reitz in the Free State to win third place at an international tournament in Singapore.

"It was frustrating to lose in the semi-finals to a team we have beaten before. However, we were happy to come home with a bronze medal for our first international tournament," Bongumusa told GroundUp.

It was the first time captain Bongumusa and the rest of the under-15 team from Leifo Iziko Combined School competed abroad and for many it was the first time traveling overseas.

The 13th annual International Youth Netball Challenge, organised by the Singapore Sports School Netball Academy, was held from 23 to 29 November. Another South African team -- Paarl Gimnasium from the Western Cape -- won the top spot. They beat Bukit Jalil Sports School from Malaysia 46-16 in the final.

The two SA teams were among ten schools from across the globe. Other countries represented included Hong Kong, Australia and Malaysia.

The SA teams scored an all-expenses-paid trip to the games in August after clinching the top spots at the Sanlam Kay Motsepe Schools Championship in Rustenburg, North West.

Bongumusa says her team was extremely motivated this time around after missing out last year when they lost in the semi-finals of the Sanlam Kay Motsepe Schools Championship.

"I want to thank our parents, the school and the Department of Education for their support, it drove us all the way. To my teammates and the coach, let's keep the same fighting spirit. We have registered our school's name internationally, and for that we will not be forgotten," she said.

Leifo Iziko team coach, Molebatsi 'Marco' Mofokeng, expressed his pride for his team and said they never dreamt of bringing home the bronze medal.

"Our plan was to go there and learn how other countries play because it was the first time we took part in an international tournament. I thought we were very motivated in the first game when we beat Australia, which we thought was the best team, by a big margin."