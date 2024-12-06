Zimbabwe: 43 Vie for City's Finance Director Post

Forty — three candidates are vying for the position of finance director at Harare City Council, a role that has been occupied on an acting basis since 2015.

The current acting director, Mr Godfrey Kusangaya, recently had his contract renewed for another year, despite facing allegations of bribery related to the contract's approval by councillors.

The last substantive finance director, Mr Stanley Kwenda, was suspended in 2015 and spent years embroiled in disputes with the council before negotiating his exit package last year.

At yesterday's full council meeting, Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume expressed astonishment at the high number of applicants for the finance director position.

"Forty-three people have applied for the finance director position; we are humbled with the response," he said.

Despite the ongoing speculation, Clr Mafume clarified that Mr Kusangaya has no intention of pursuing the permanent role.

"Kusangaya has expressed no interest in the finance director position. He will be a very generous man to bribe people to a position which he did not apply for," he said, querying the unusual nature of the allegations.

The selection process for the candidates will be managed by the Local Government Board, which will shortlist applicants.