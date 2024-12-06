Zimbabwe: Three Bulawayo Robbers Arrested

A gang of three suspected Bulawayo armed robbers has been rounded up.

Mkhaliphi Ncube alias Mlonitshwa (25) of Cowdray Park in Bulawayo, and Givemore Dladla (23) and Timothy Dube (28) both of 1257 Mbundane in Bulawayo were arrested on Tuesday.

CID spokesperson Detective Inspector Rachel Muteweri said the three would raid houses while the occupants were asleep.

"On November 14 at around 2:30am, the trio, together with their accomplices who are still at large pounced on the complainants who were fast asleep.

"They damaged burglar bars and windows before gaining entry into the house, where they indiscriminately assaulted the complainants demanding cash and other valuables.

"Fearing for their safety, the complainants surrendered $2 500, 10 cellphones, two metal detector batteries and four power banks," she said.

But the luck of the three ran out on Tuesday when detectives from CID Homicide Bulawayo received information that the suspects were involved in the robbery. A follow-up was made leading to their arrest.

"A Honda Fit Registration number AFC 1284 and three axes used in the commission of the crime were subsequently recovered. Also recovered were four cell phones, which the complainants have positively identified.

"The suspects are also clearing another robbery case that occurred in Pumula, Bulawayo where they also robbed another complainant and got away with valuables," Detective Insp Muteweri said.

Meanwhile, the CID Homicide team have also arrested Lloyd Mujeketa (25) for theft of a vehicle on Sunday.

The driver had left his Honda Fit unattended and unlocked and upon his return, he found the vehicle missing.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday in central Bulawayo while driving the stolen car.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police continues to urge members of the public to reinforce all security measures at homes, in offices and motor vehicles to avoid falling prey to criminals," Detective Insp Muteweri said.