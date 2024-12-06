Zimbabwe: Crack Team Busts Notorious Rustlers

A team of four detectives from Mashonaland East recently posed as a pair of couples to apprehend two notorious rustlers in Hwedza, leading to the recovery of 31 stolen cattle hidden at a local farm.

Yesterday, Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga recognised over 40 female police officers for their exceptional contributions to crime prevention and community engagement.

The awards ceremony took place at Mkushi Depot in Harare, with senior police officers in attendance, including Deputy Commissioner Generals Stephen Mutamba and Elliot Ngirandi, as well as national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

The Mashonaland East team, known as Hybrid, comprised Superintendent Kanhiriri, Sergeant Chikono, Detective Constables Tetete and Matanda and Constables Mombeyarara, Dube, Simango, and Chauruka.

Concerned about rampant stock theft, Supt Kanhiriri analysed crime reports and identified Hwedza as a problem area.

According to the citation: "Concerned by rampant stock theft in the province, which was fast causing public outcries and concern, Supt Kanhiriri being the leader managed to analyse and discovered that ZRP Hwedza was the problem area."

With the help of an extensive network of informers, the team identified Percy Mudyiwa as the mastermind behind the thefts, who used his grocery store as a front.

To conduct surveillance effectively, the detectives masqueraded as couples and stayed at a nearby shrine.

Their efforts led to the arrest of Mudyiwa and his accomplice, Albert Nyamuronda.

In April 2024, the same team arrested Talent Chigondo and Calton Mareseko for stock theft after posing as potential buyers.

"The two were sentenced to 18 years' imprisonment each," the citation noted.

Two heifers were recovered during this operation, further highlighting the team's effectiveness.

In Bulawayo, an all-female team known as Team Lozikeyi was also recognised. Detective Assistant Inspector Sibanda, Detective Sergeant Chipinda, and Detective Sergeant Chenhomba tackled a surge in rape and robbery cases.

"After cultivating an extensive network of informers, the team managed to get information about the suspect whom they waylaid in a 1am ambush," the citation said.

This led to the arrest of Prosper Bhule, who was linked to 17 crimes, resulting in a 232-year sentence.

Another team, Team Nehanda from CID Homicide, was acknowledged for their investigations into an armed robbery at Quest Financial Services, which resulted in the theft of over US$720 000. Their diligent efforts led to multiple arrests and the recovery of goods worth US$166 180.

"It is through dedication to duty, sheer hard work and a sense of responsibility that the team managed to achieve so much success in a difficult case," the citation read.