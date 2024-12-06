Zimbabwe: Afforestation Drive for Sustainable Tobacco Production Stepped Up

Andrew Mills — Correspondent

Zimbabwe's agricultural sector is heavily reliant on tobacco, which contributed USD$1,3 billion in exports in 2023, accounting for 18 percent of the nation's total exports.

However, the tobacco industry's dependence on wood for curing tobacco has led to significant deforestation, threatening biodiversity and natural woodlands.

About 262 000 hectares are being deforested annually across the country to support the entire country's energy needs. Access to electricity being limited, especially for small-scale farmers, burning wood from indigenous trees has become the primary choice for curing tobacco.

The Sustainable Afforestation Association (SAA) is a non-profit organization founded in 2013 and funded entirely by tobacco merchants with no contributions by growers or government.

Growers pay an afforestation levy of 0,75 percent of value of tobacco sold which is deducted at sale and paid over to Zimra. SAA members voluntarily pay 1,5 percent of their green leaf purchases towards the its budget.

This is invested in the association to develop and implement sustainable solutions to environmental challenges posed by tobacco curing.

SAA is only one solution to the deforestation and lack of curing fuel. All players in the industry must take up their roles and add their efforts to tackling the problem.

The association's primary focus lies in afforestation, planting trees on farmland primarily in areas where tobacco is grown, to reduce dependence on indigenous forests for curing and domestic fuel.

In addition, it aims to reduce ecological exposure in these tobacco growing areas such as deforestation, soil erosion and excessive run-off of water.

It enters into joint ventures with farmers, providing expertise and resources to establish and manage plantations.

Farmers provide the land, while SAA undertakes all aspects of plantation establishment, management and harvesting.

This model ensures community involvement and benefits as locals are employed and trained for various roles within the plantations.

Smallholder farmers utilise idle land and benefit from it where previously they didn't have capital to initiate a project.

SAA's approach involves planting eucalyptus trees, known for their fast growth and high calorific value for firewood production.

While eucalyptus is not an indigenous species, the problem needs a fast solution and indigenous trees as a rule, cannot provide the biomass in the period required.

The association is researching indigenous species which may provide reasonable production in areas where eucalyptus cannot thrive and where indigenous trees are better adapted.

One of the most significant challenges facing the association is the perception of eucalyptus trees.

While eucalyptus, as mentioned, is known for its rapid growth and high-quality wood, it faces criticism for being non-indigenous and a high water consumer.

SAA grows hybrid species, and land sites are selected using a specific eucalyptus forestry model that determines the best site for the production required.

The association's commitment to sustainable practices extends beyond tree planting. It is also actively working towards Forestry Stewardship Council (FSC) accreditation, a globally recognized standard for responsible forestry management.

Furthermore, SAA is exploring indigenous tree species as potential alternatives to eucalyptus, conducting research into other indigenous tree varieties that may provide suitable options. Recently, it launched a pilot programme, the Farmer Forestry Initiative, to empower small-scale farmers in two drought-prone northern districts of Zimbabwe.

The initiative involves planting 250 indigenous trees of five different species on 100 farms. To encourage tree care, farmers receive incentives based on annual survival assessments.

The farmers are trained on sustainable harvesting and natural regeneration to complement this program and promote awareness of their responsibilities within their farms to the environment.

Two full-time foresters and a qualified forestry manager provide technical support. This model can be scaled up nationwide, providing farmers with sustainable wood energy for their homes and businesses.

The ultimate goal is to increase afforestation and reduce reliance on unsustainable wood sources.

To ensure responsible and sustainable practices, SAA works closely with government agencies, including the Ministries of Environment and Agriculture, Forestry Commission, Environment Management Agency (EMA), Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) and Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB).

It is currently working with Zimparks to eradicate the invasive black wattle from Nyanga National Park.

The harvested wattle is sold to merchants at harvest cost for tobacco curing. After harvesting, SAA is responsible for restoring the area to its original grassland state.

Its commitment to community engagement is central to its success. The association actively involves local communities in its programs, providing employment opportunities and promoting sustainable practices.

By working closely with farmers, the association ensures that the afforestation initiatives align with the needs and aspirations of the local population.

Its joint venture model allows farmers to participate actively in the afforestation process. It provides training and support to farmers on proper tree planting techniques, fire prevention measures and soil conservation methods to ensure the long-term sustainability of the plantations.

Since its inception, SAA has planted 23 000 hectares of forest, with the first harvest occurring in April 2024.

Its plantation harvesting operations were launched by Environment, Climate, and Wildlife Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu at Farm Ruia D in Mazowe District in June this year.

To date about 41 000m³ have been harvested out of the planned harvest of 100 000m³.

Despite these achievements, the annual demand for firewood for tobacco curing remains high, necessitating continued afforestation efforts.

Securing long-term partnerships with farmers and gaining public acceptance for eucalyptus plantations are ongoing tasks.

In addition, the tobacco contractors are undertaking a programme to make farmers' curing barns more efficient to reduce the demand for wood.

The SAA's innovative approach is vital for the long-term sustainability of Zimbabwe's tobacco industry.

By balancing economic growth with environmental conservation, the association aims to meet the government's Vision 2030 goals.

While challenges persist, the collaborative efforts between the association, farmers, and Government entities show promise for a more sustainable future.

Andrew Mills is the operations director for the Sustainable Afforestation Association. [email protected]