Zimbabwe: Legends Academy Changing Girls' Perceptions

Legends Football Academy in Zimbabwe is changing the perceptions of young women through their newly founded girls' team.

The well-established Academy, formed in 2015 and a leading football hub in Zimbabwe, is a member of Everton's International Academy Affiliate Programme (EIAAP), which aims to expand the knowledge and expertise of Everton's player development processes to affiliated clubs at all tiers of the game across the world.

Legends, who welcome players from diverse backgrounds and develop gifted young footballers, have already been successful in producing professional footballers for local and regional leagues. Indeed, two former graduates are now starring for the national team as the programme begins to bear fruit.

And Farai Dhliwayo, founder of the Legends Football Academy Zimbabwe, has similar ambitions with the girls team, who have been boosted by a shipment of Everton shirts in a show of support, along with messages of encouragement from Everton Women's duo Emily Ramsey and Toni Payne.

Dhliwayo said, "We started our girls' team earlier this year, and when I told Everton about our goals, we were overwhelmed when the club offered to send us down some shirts for the team.

"Those are the type of things that help to establish that strong bond between the two clubs, especially in the minds of the girls.

"Having a girls' team was a long-term goal, and we only started this year because I needed to reach a point where I felt capacitated enough to have girls.

"We already have an established boys' academy, but you have to arrange different training schedules and times and establish safeguarding protocols, so there is a lot that goes into developing a girls' team, and we didn't want to jump in until we were ready."

Dhliwayo, who has also faced the challenge of persuading parents to allow their daughters to pursue a sporting career, added, "I'm delighted to say it's going fantastically well. We decided to start with an age band between 11-15, because we are not necessarily developing teams to compete.

"That will come in a few years' time, because a lot of them are beginners, even at the age of 11.

"In our environment, a lot of parents have very traditional values, and when you talk about football, it's a little bit removed from what their aspirations are for their daughters.

"But we feel it gives them a more rounded experience of life -- and the timing is such that the women's game is being pushed hard at a global level, so it's been wonderful to see so many parents open to the idea of their daughters becoming soccer players.

"Now, they are coming to the matches, and we're beginning to see them become very engaged." Legends Football Academy is also basking in the pride of seeing two former Academy starlets from the Boys' programme turn out for the Zimbabwean national side, following on from youngster Tadiwa Joshua Chakuchichi enjoying a dream chance to train with Everton at their Finch Farm training complex on Merseyside earlier this year.

"Things are going really well," beamed Farai. "This year we had the first two boys who came through our academy make the Zimbabwe national team.

"One played in the COSAFA Cup at the age of 19, and the other, who is now 23, played in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

"These are boys who started here aged 12 and 14, so they, along with Tadiwa, are evidence that the programme is really working out.

"Good things can happen, and next year we are expecting the International Academy to come here in April, and we hope to come to England on tour in August, so we feel we are progressing really well and thankful to Everton for their full support." -- EvertonFC.com