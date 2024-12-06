Zimbabwe: Chevrons Hold Nerves to Beat Pakistan

Brandon Moyo — Zimbabwe managed to hold their nerve as they registered a two-wicket win over Pakistan in a thrilling third T20I cricket match at Queens Sports Club yesterday.

Having already lost the series going into the game, Zimbabwe were seeking a consolation victory and managed to achieve this with one ball remaining in the innings.

They lost the series 2-1.

The Chevrons were asked to field first and restricted Pakistan to 132/7 in 20 overs before going on to chase down the target in 19.5 overs, finishing on 133/8.

Zimbabwe made two changes for yesterday's game, with Tinotenda Maposa coming in for Trevor Gwandu, while Wessly Madhevere replaced the injured Clive Madande.

It turned out to be a memorable debut for the talented Maposa, who took one wicket and virtually scored the winning runs for the hosts. The youngster showed character with both bat and ball, helping Zimbabwe cross the line in the series finale.

Zimbabwe head coach Justin Sammons was a pleased man after the match.

"We are obviously very happy that we crossed the line. I think the group really needed it, just from a confidence point of view. They have been doing the wrong things in the previous games, but they've really worked hard.

"So, from that point of view, it's nice to see that we managed to get over the line. And you could really see that they wanted it, which was really pleasing to see," said Sammons.

Pakistan captain Salman Agha praised the way his young side showed character.

"It's been outstanding, the way the youngsters came in and the way they performed was exceptional. I would have loved to score more runs, but I'm happy to contribute with the ball and as captain. It's been a long journey, and now we're heading to South Africa," said Agha.

The Chevrons had a strong start to the match, striking as early as the second over, with Blessing Muzarabani dismissing Omair Bin Yousuf for a two-ball duck before going on to get Sahibzada Farhan in the next over for just four runs, leaving Pakistan at 9/2 in 2.1 overs.

Muzarabani finished with figures of 2/25 from his four overs, while Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Maposa, and Burl each took one wicket.

Maposa's maiden international wicket was that of Tayyab Tahir, whom he caught behind for 21 runs from 14 balls. It was a moment to cherish for the 21-year-old.

Pakistan captain Salman Agha top-scored for the visitors with 32 runs off as many balls, while Arafat Minhas finished unbeaten on 22 runs from 26 balls. Qasim Akram contributed 20 runs from 15 deliveries.

The Chevrons made a good start to their chase, with the opening partnership of Tadiwanashe Marumani and Brian Bennett putting on 40 runs before Marumani was caught for 15 runs off just six balls.

Bennett went on to finish as Zimbabwe's top run scorer with 43 runs from 35 balls.

As the game was slipping away from Zimbabwe, with the hosts on 121/7 in the 19th over, Maposa stepped in to save the day.

He showed nerves of steel as he faced the last over with his team needing 12 runs from six balls. On the first ball, Maposa scored four runs, and with eight needed off five, he hit a huge six that all but sealed the victory for Zimbabwe. He took a single on the next ball, leaving the Chevrons needing just one run to win.

The winning run came off Ngarava's bat to complete an enthralling chase for the hosts.