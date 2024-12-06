Zimbabwe: Extremely Hot, Dry Conditions Jolt Farmers

Peter Matika — Extremely hot and dry weather conditions being experienced across the country since last weekend have alarmed farmers who had begun planting, as health experts warn of heat strokes and dehydration linked to the heatwave.

According to the Meteorological Services Department (MSD), these conditions started on November 30 and are expected to continue until mid-next week.

The intense heat has already begun affecting farmers, raising concerns about the viability of their crops. Health experts have also cautioned that the current hot weather could lead to heat strokes and even fatalities if people do not stay adequately hydrated.

The MSD, in collaboration with the Department of Civil Protection, has indicated that some parts of the country could see temperatures soar as high as 44 Degrees Celsius.

"Very hot to extremely hot temperatures in the range of 36 degrees to 44 degrees Celsius are expected. Many areas in Zimbabwe will record high temperatures, with the highest being Gwanda at 44 degrees Celsius," said the MSD in a statement.

The Department said the dry conditions being experienced countrywide and in some parts of Southern Africa started last Friday, with a cool moist southeasterly airflow that reduced the occurrence of thunderstorm activity.

"From Sunday, December 1, until the end of the watch validity period, generally mostly sunny and hot conditions are expected across the country though very isolated cloudy and light showers cannot be ruled out," said the MSD.

Despite the onset of heavy downpours last month in line with the projections of normal to above normal rainfall in the 2024/25 season, the recent spike in temperatures to unprecedented levels has left farmers worried about the success of their crop, most of which was at the germination stage.

In some parts of the country, farmers say it has been a fortnight since they last received meaningful rains and this has severely affected livestock as some areas still do not have pastures to save their animals.

Cattle breeder Mr Jairos Mahlangu from Matabeleland South said if the heat persists, it could affect the national herd.

"We anticipate that the heat will not be prolonged more than what the experts are forecasting. As it is, most farmers have been and are dependent on borehole water as a source of sustenance for their cattle.

"Right now, the water tables are very low and this has a serious impact on the animals. Particularly, focusing on communal farmers the situation is dire and as farmers, they need to come up with modalities to protect their livestock.

"Cows drink a lot of water and without water, they are generally stressed and depressed," said Mr Mahlangu.

He said in such seasons, cattle tend to travel long distances in search of grazing lands and water.

"They tend to stray for days and even weeks and this causes complications in their health," said Mr Mahlangu.

Farming expert, Mr Innocent Winston Babbage, said farmers were worried their crop could wilt, as it has already started to germinate.

"Most plants have started to germinate and if the weather persists like this it could be catastrophic for the country. Climate change is real and as farmers, we need to ensure that we put in place mitigating measures to prevent its escalation," he said.

"There is rampant tree-cutting and uncontrolled mining taking place that is causing serious damage to the land. We pray and trust it rains soon."

The MSD has said hot daytime conditions may lead to dehydration and increased evaporation rates including evapotranspiration in fields, which may affect crops.

The agency has encouraged farmers to increase the hectarage of crops under irrigation and ensure animals have proper shade and ventilation, as well as adequate water.

Health expert and Mpilo Central Hospital Clinical Director, Professor Solwayo Ngwenya, said the obtaining heat could result in sudden death, especially among vulnerable citizens.

"The heat could adversely affect people's health by causing dehydration and collapse with heat strokes. Vulnerable groups such as the elderly, neonates, and people with chronic illnesses like kidney diseases where dehydration could cause electrolyte imbalances, are especially at risk," he said.

Prof Ngwenya also urged people to stay in shaded areas and avoid unnecessary exposure to the heat. He urged members of the public to drink plenty of fluids and remain well-hydrated at all times.

"Those who are outdoors should wear hats or use umbrellas to avoid the direct rays of the scorching sun. Motorists should drive at reasonable speeds as tyres may burst, causing accidents and avoidable deaths," he said.

The impact could be more devastating for livestock farmers, who depend on natural water sources such as dams that have run dry and grazing lands that have depleted.